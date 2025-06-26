Asia mid-session: US dollar nears key breakdown level, Nikkei 225 bullish breakout from range

The US dollar extended its decline for a third straight session. The US Dollar Index fell -0.3% on Wednesday and slipped another -0.2% in today’s Asia mid-session, nearing a critical long-term support at 97.40. A weekly close below this level could signal the start of a multi-month downtrend.

Meanwhile, the euro strengthened for a fifth consecutive day to $1.1665, its highest since October 2021. Sterling climbed to $1.3670, the strongest since February 2022. In Asia trade, the top-performing currencies against the greenback were the GBP (+0.3%), JPY (+0.2%), and AUD (+0.1%).

The Japanese yen showed renewed strength, with USD/JPY falling to 144.80—below the 145.00 psychological threshold—ahead of key Tokyo inflation and retail sales data due Friday. Consensus expects Tokyo core inflation to ease to 3.3% y/y in June from 3.6% in May, still well above the BoJ’s 2% target.