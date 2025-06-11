Asia Mid-Session: Risk-on Prevailed For Equities, GBP Underperformed, Gold Above Support

US and Chinese officials have concluded two days of trade negotiations in London, reaching a preliminary agreement aimed at easing ongoing trade tensions.

The agreement outlines a framework to implement consensus points from the previous round of talks held in Switzerland on 10–11 May. If ratified by both presidents, it could pave the way for a renewed flow of sensitive goods between the world’s two largest economies.

Key components include improved US access to rare earth minerals and magnets, and resumed Chinese imports of semiconductors, chip design software, jet engine parts, chemicals, and nuclear materials.