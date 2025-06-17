Asia mid-session: Middle East tensions rattle markets, WTI rebound, BoJ slowed down bond tapering

However, sentiment quickly reversed in today’s early Asian session after US President Trump abruptly left the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington and called for the evacuation of Tehran. These developments heightened fears of potential US involvement in the conflict.

Adding to market jitters, reports surfaced that three oil tankers were on fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, stoking concerns over possible Iranian attempts to disrupt oil flows.

WTI crude oil rebounded 1.1% to US$72.20/barrel after hitting a low of US$69.20 yesterday. Gold (XAU/USD) recovered 0.2% to US$3,393, bouncing from an intraday low of US$3,374. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures slipped by 0.4%.

Despite mounting geopolitical risks, the US dollar has shown limited strength. The US Dollar Index has remained confined within a narrow 98.60–97.60 range since last Thursday, 12 June, and continues to face resistance near its 20-day moving average around 99.00.