Asia mid-session: Geopolitical tensions spark risk-off moves

The US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures) has staged a gap-down decline of -1% in today’s Asian opening session before it pared back its intraday losses to -0.3% at this time of writing.

The current intraday rebound on the US Nasdaq 100 has occurred for the third time right at the 21,500 key near-term support, now a likely downside trigger level for the bears.

Overall, the short-term technical structure is skewing towards a bearish bias as price actions of the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index have traded below its 20-day moving average, and the hourly RSI momentum indicator remains below a parallel descending resistance at around the 62 level.

Watch the 22,050 key pivotal resistance, and a break below 21,500 may kickstart of minor downtrend phase in the first step, exposing the next intermediate support zone at 21,180/21,030 (see Fig 2).

On the flip side, a clearance above 22,050 invalidates the bearish scenario for a retest on its current all-time area of 22,200/22,250.