Asia Mid-Session Bell: US stock indices staged a bullish reversal while safe haven Gold and JPY remained firm

US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated in a media interview that while the US remains in contact with China, it is up to Beijing to take the first step toward easing trade tensions. Meanwhile, China has been excluded from the US’s ongoing trade negotiations with 15 to 17 other countries.

The US dollar remained under pressure amid trade uncertainty. Sterling jumped 1%, with GBP/USD reaching a three-year high at 1.3444, while the Japanese yen led G10 gains, strengthening 1.2% to 141.98.

China’s Politburo, in its meeting last Friday, made no mention of new deficit spending to offset trade-related headwinds, disappointing investors. This lack of stimulus weighed on sentiment, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index trading flat for a second consecutive session.

Crude oil prices fell again, with WTI dropping 2.1% and slipping below its 20-day moving average resistance at $63.80 per barrel, amid growing concerns over weakening external demand.