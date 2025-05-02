Asia Mid-Session Bell: US stock indices futures extended gains while Gold (XAU/USD) recent losses found support at the 20-day MA

Separately, Japan concluded its second round of trade talks with the US. Economy Minister Akazawa declined to comment on specifics, including China or exchange rates, and noted the next meeting is planned for after mid-May. The Nikkei 225 added 1.1% in early trade and is poised for a seventh straight session of gains.

The US dollar rebounded, led by a sharp decline in the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan held rates steady but slashed its fiscal year growth forecast to 0.5% from 1.1%, citing trade tariff uncertainty. The yen tumbled 1.6% to 145.40 per dollar on 1 May, its steepest drop this year. USD/JPY extended gains slightly today, rising to an intraday high of 145.93 in the Asian early session, with the 50-day moving average acting as an intermediate resistance at around 147.05.

Gold (XAU/USD) fell for a third straight session, shedding 1.5% to a near two-week low of $3,201 as easing US-China tensions dampened safe haven demand. However, it has since rebounded 0.5% in early Asian trading to $3,254, following a retest of its 20-day moving average, as markets await key US jobs data due later today.