Asia Mid-Session Bell: US stock index futures turned red after nine days of consecutive gains, with US dollar weakness

The current weakness seen in the US stock index futures has been accompanied by a revival of US dollar weakness after the US Dollar Index failed to break above its 20-day moving average, which is acting as a key intermediate resistance at around 100.15 in the past three sessions.

The FX market is being spooked with the possibility that Japan may start to dump a portion of its massive US Treasury bonds holdings after Japan Finance Minister Kato mentioned in a media interview last Friday, 2 May, that Japan’s US Treasuries holdings could be used as a negotiation card in US-Japan trade negotiation talks which is being seen as a negative narrative on the US dollar.

Even though Japan Finance Minister Kato retraced his earlier comments about using US Treasuries as a negotiation tool on Sunday, the US dollar has continued to display weakness in today’s Asian session as it declined against the NZD (-0.8%), JPY (-0.7%), and AUD (-0.5%) at this time of writing.

Oil gapped down in today’s Asian opening session by 5%, where the West Texas crude oil traded to a current intraday low of US$55.81/barrel, just a whisker away from its key 9 April low of 55.23/barrel in light of more supplies from the Middle East coupled with the prospect of weakening oil demand due to US trade tariffs uncertainty.

OPEC+ has decided at a meeting last Saturday, 3 May, to increase the cartel production hike of more than 400,000 barrels a day from June, which matched a similar increase last month.