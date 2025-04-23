Asia Mid-Session Bell: “US-China de-escalation” optimism sparked a relief risk appetite revival

Yesterday’s revival in risk appetite has also been led by a recovery in the US dollar, especially against the haven currencies, where the USD/CHF and USD/JPY gained by 1.2% and 0.5% respectively.

In today’s Asian opening session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures extended their intraday gains to 1.6% and 1.8% respectively at this time of writing, reinforced by the news report stating that US President Trump backed down from his earlier threat to remove Fed Chair Powell from office, and mentioned the 145% tariffs on Chinese imports will eventually “come down substantially”

Major Asian benchmark stock indices were jolted up by such “US-China de-escalation” optimism. Japan’s Nikkei 225 staged a rally of 2%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged by 2.4% at this time of writing.

Lack of safe haven demand triggered a sharp bearish reversal in gold (XAU/USD), which fell 1.3% to close yesterday’s US session at $3,381, its worst single-day performance since 7 April. This decline came after gold hit a fresh intraday all-time high of $3,500. Despite the pullback, it remains above its 20-day moving average, which continues to provide support around the $3,170 level.

In its latest updated World Economic Outlook report, the IMF cut economic growth forecasts for most countries due to US trade tariffs and rising trade tensions. The global economic growth forecast for 2025 was slashed to 2.8% from 3.3% projected in January.