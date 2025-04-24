Asia Mid-Session Bell: “US-China de-escalation optimism” fades with bearish technical elements in US stock indices

Optimism over US-China trade de-escalation has faded. Although major US indices—S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000, posted gains of 1.5% to 2.3% on 23 April, they all closed near session lows.

Both the S&P 500 and Dow formed bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick patterns after retesting their 20-day moving averages, signalling possible exhaustion of bullish momentum seen in the last two days.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated there are “no currency targets” in trade talks with Japan, with the focus remaining on trade imbalances. USD/JPY slipped 0.5% in the Asian session to 142.70, following a 1.3% gain the previous day.

After two days of losses, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading higher in today’s Asian opening session with an intraday gain of 2.1% on the backdrop of conflicting US White House’s trade tariffs policy implementation.

West Texas crude oil fell 2% yesterday after a Reuters report stated that several OPEC+ members may suggest that the cartel accelerate oil output increases for a second month in June.