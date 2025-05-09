Asia Mid-Session Bell: Trump sparks risk-on sentiment amid US-China trade talks hints

US President Trump reignited risk-on sentiment across global markets on 8 May, coinciding with the announcement of a US–UK trade deal framework. During a White House press Q&A, he hinted at the possibility of lowering China tariffs if upcoming trade talks in Switzerland go well. He added, “You better go out and buy stock now,” echoing a similar statement from 9 April: “This is a great time to buy.”
US equities surged on the remarks, led by mega-cap tech and small-cap stocks. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.9%, and the Russell 2000 jumped 2.5% intraday. However, a wave of late-session profit-taking trimmed gains, with the S&P 500 ending up 0.6%, down from an earlier 1.6% rise.
The renewed risk appetite also buoyed the US dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose 0.8%, climbing above its 20-day moving average, and extended its gains by another 0.2% in the current Asian session.
Safe-haven demand weakened, with gold (XAU/USD) falling for the second straight session, closing down 1.7% in the US. In today’s Asian trade, it initially dropped a further 0.9% to an intraday low of $3,275 but has since reversed course to post a 0.4% gain at the time of writing.
Asian equity markets opened mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index posted a modest 0.2% gain, while China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.2%.
Economic data releases
Chart of the day – Nasdaq 100 bulls may face a roadblock at the key 200-day MA
Yesterday’s intraday swift rally on the US Nasdaq100 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures), ex-post US President Trump’s “you better go out and buy stock now” remark, has now started to display signs of fatigue right below its key 200-day moving average.
The hourly RSI momentum indicator has flashed out a bearish divergence condition at its overbought region, which suggests yesterday’s US session bullish momentum has waned.
Watch the 20,250/390 medium-term pivotal resistance on the US Nasdaq100 CFD Index for a potential minor slide to expose near-term support of 19,600, and a break below it may expose the next intermediate supports at 19,345 and 19,020 (see Fig 2).
However, a clearance above 20,390 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further potential recovery towards the next intermediate resistances at 20,630 and 21,055.
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.