Asia Mid-Session Bell: Trump sparks risk-on sentiment amid US-China trade talks hints

US President Trump reignited risk-on sentiment across global markets on 8 May, coinciding with the announcement of a US–UK trade deal framework. During a White House press Q&A, he hinted at the possibility of lowering China tariffs if upcoming trade talks in Switzerland go well. He added, “You better go out and buy stock now,” echoing a similar statement from 9 April: “This is a great time to buy.”

US equities surged on the remarks, led by mega-cap tech and small-cap stocks. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.9%, and the Russell 2000 jumped 2.5% intraday. However, a wave of late-session profit-taking trimmed gains, with the S&P 500 ending up 0.6%, down from an earlier 1.6% rise.