Asia Mid-Session Bell: Risk-on in stock indices as Trump teases upcoming major trade announcement, pound rallied ahead of BoE meeting

As expected, the US Federal Reserve held the federal funds rate steady at 4.25%–4.50% for the third consecutive meeting, maintaining its cautious “wait and see” approach amid growing concerns over the economic impact of US trade tariffs. In its post-FOMC statement, officials highlighted rising risks on both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate, noting increased concerns about both inflation and unemployment.

During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his recent messaging: “We don’t think we need to be in a hurry.” He acknowledged that both a rate cut and a pause remain possible but emphasized uncertainty, stating, “I couldn’t confidently say that I know which direction policy will take”.