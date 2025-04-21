Asia Mid-Session Bell: Risk-off coupled with renewed US dollar weakness as Trump reasserts threat to remove Fed Chair Powell

The Japanese yen strengthened to a level last seen in September last year, where the USD/JPY shed -1% coupled with the EUR/USD rallying by 1.1% to hold at a 3-year high. In addition, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-min futures declined by -0.9% each, respectively at this time of this writing.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 snapped its prior two sessions of gains with an intraday loss of 1.1% while the Hong Kong stock market remained shut for the Easter Monday holiday.

These observations suggest that market participants on the aggregate are questioning the US White House administration's current policies that may erode the confidence of holding US assets, and such a lack of confidence may amplify if the long-held independence of the Fed in terms of conducting monetary policy is removed.

Overall, the threat to the Fed’s independence had a greater market impact than the ECB’s dovish tone following its rate cut decision last Thursday, 17 April."

The yellow metal has continued to thrive in such uncertain times, where Gold (XAU/USD) added on to its gains with an intraday rally of 1.6% that saw another fresh all-time intraday high of $3,385 in today’s Asian session.