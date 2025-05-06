Asia Mid-Session Bell: Gold bullish breakout from 2 weeks of softness, Hong Kong stocks bullish bid supported by a weak US dollar

Major US indices saw broad profit-taking on 5 May, ending the S&P 500’s nine-day winning streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 -0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.2%, and the Russell 2000 -0.8%. Losses extended into today’s Asian session (6 May), with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures down 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.
Market sentiment has turned cautious, with growing concerns over the medium-term economic drag from US trade tariffs. Despite ongoing negotiations, the US is expected to maintain a base 10% universal tariff alongside selective product- and country-specific duties. According to Kyodo News, US officials denied Japan’s request for full exemption from the 14% reciprocal tariff but may consider a reduction or extension of the current 90-day suspension depending on progress.
The US dollar weakened for a second session, with the Dollar Index falling 0.3% after failing to break above its 20-day moving average (approx. 99.95). It is now hovering near 99.80 in Asian trading.
In contrast, safe haven assets rebounded. Gold (XAU/USD) surged 2.9%—its best day since 16 April—and gained another 0.8% in today’s session. The Japanese yen also strengthened, rallying 1.6% over two sessions to 143.70/USD from 145.90.
Despite a weaker China Caixin Services PMI for April (50.7 vs. 51.9 in March), the Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to a one-month high, supported by broad US dollar weakness.
Economic data releases
Chart of the day – Bullish momentum remains intact for Hong Kong 33
Since 24 April 2025, the price actions of the Hong Kong 55 CFD Index (a proxy of the Hang Seng Index futures) have managed to trade above its 20-day moving average and started to evolve within a minor ascending channel since 16 April minor swing low of 20,840 (see Fig 2).
Watch the 22,110 key short-term pivotal support to maintain its current short-term bullish momentum condition. A clearance above 22,790/22,990 (also the 50-day moving average) may see the next intermediate resistance coming in at 23,360.
On the other hand, a break below 22,110 invalidates the bullish scenario to kickstart a minor corrective decline sequence towards the intermediate support of 21,605 (also the 20-day moving average).
