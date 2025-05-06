Asia Mid-Session Bell: Gold bullish breakout from 2 weeks of softness, Hong Kong stocks bullish bid supported by a weak US dollar

Major US indices saw broad profit-taking on 5 May, ending the S&P 500’s nine-day winning streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 -0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.2%, and the Russell 2000 -0.8%. Losses extended into today’s Asian session (6 May), with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures down 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Market sentiment has turned cautious, with growing concerns over the medium-term economic drag from US trade tariffs. Despite ongoing negotiations, the US is expected to maintain a base 10% universal tariff alongside selective product- and country-specific duties. According to Kyodo News, US officials denied Japan’s request for full exemption from the 14% reciprocal tariff but may consider a reduction or extension of the current 90-day suspension depending on progress.