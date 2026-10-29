Apple ahead of earnings: Record sales are only the beginning of the test

Apple is approaching its earnings release with expectations for quarterly revenue exceeding $113 billion. Following a strong first half of the calendar year, however, investors will be looking to see how much of that sales growth translates into a sustained improvement in profitability. The previous report showed that even record results require a careful reading of the footnotes: some of the profit came from tariff refunds.

November’s report will cover the quarter ended in September

The release scheduled for November 2 will cover Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter, which ended in September. This is an important distinction: the third fiscal quarter ended on June 27 and was reported in July. The upcoming results will include initial sales of the iPhone 18 Pro, while the October launch of the iPhone Duo will affect the following reporting period. Management’s commentary on the holiday season could therefore prove just as important as the historical figures.

The market expects revenue of more than $113 billion - tariff refunds boosted previous quarter

The analyst consensus calls for revenue of $113.44 billion and earnings per share of $1.99. That would represent year-over-year growth of approximately 10.7% and 7.6%, respectively. Apple’s management previously guided for quarterly revenue growth of 9–11% and a gross margin of 47–48%. Based on last year’s revenue of $102.47 billion, a simple calculation puts the implied revenue range at approximately $111.7–113.7 billion. The market forecast therefore sits near the upper end of that range. This raises the bar: meeting management’s guidance will not necessarily deliver a positive surprise for investors.

The record June quarter remains the benchmark. Apple generated approximately $109.4 billion in revenue, with diluted earnings per share of $2.02. However, the company disclosed that tariff refunds boosted earnings per share by 11 cents and gross margin by approximately 2 percentage points. Simply subtracting those benefits gives earnings per share of $1.91 and a gross margin of approximately 48.1%.

iPhone drives sales, but development is becoming more expensive

Sales were driven primarily by the iPhone, whose quarterly revenue rose approximately 22% to $54.25 billion. The Mac also performed strongly, with revenue increasing approximately 29% to $10.35 billion. Services generated $30.74 billion, up approximately 12% year over year. Their importance extends beyond revenue, however: the services gross margin was 75.6%, compared with 40.1% for products. This means the revenue mix has a significant impact on the company’s overall profitability.

At the same time, Apple must fund increasingly expensive development efforts. In the latest quarter, research and development spending rose 32% to $11.73 billion, while total operating expenses increased 23% to $19.08 billion. Both therefore grew faster than revenue. A key question in assessing the next set of results will be whether higher sales and a more favorable contribution from services are enough to cover rising expenditure.

Component availability remains a separate challenge. Speaking to Reuters after the July report, Tim Cook pointed to constraints on advanced chip production capacity. Memory costs also added pressure on profitability. This calls for caution when interpreting sales figures: an inability to deliver devices to willing buyers has different implications for the company’s future than weakening demand, even though both can limit revenue in the short term.