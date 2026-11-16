Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) has reportedly attracted demand equivalent to approximately six times the shares available, according to a Bloomberg report published on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The strong institutional response emerged just two days after the AI developer officially launched its IPO marketing campaign on 10 November.

At the upper end of its indicative US$70–US$78 price range, Anthropic is seeking to raise approximately US$64.4 billion by selling 825 million shares, potentially valuing the company at around US$1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday,18 November 2026, ahead of its anticipated Nasdaq trading debut under the ticker ANT on Thursday, 19 November 2026. These dates remain subject to the final offering timetable.

The reported six-times oversubscription suggests that institutional investors remain willing to commit substantial capital to the AI investment theme, despite recent concerns over elevated technology stock valuations and the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending.

More importantly, the strong order book may create a near-term demand imbalance in the secondary market.

Institutional investors receiving smaller-than-requested IPO allocations could seek additional shares after listing, potentially reinforcing an initial rally in Anthropic's share price.

This positive feedback loop may be amplified by expectations of passive investment inflows. Reuters reported on 12 November that Anthropic could attract approximately US$19 billion in index-related demand, subject to the company’s eventual eligibility for major equity benchmarks.

However, a heavily oversubscribed IPO does not guarantee sustained aftermarket strength. Some orders may be revised before allocation, and limited initial availability of shares can temporarily exaggerate price movements in either direction.

Hence, Anthropic’s post-listing performance, rather than the strength of its IPO order book alone, will provide a more meaningful assessment of underlying market conviction towards the AI investment theme.