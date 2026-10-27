Alphabet (GOOGL) Q3 earnings preview: US$200 billion AI capex test puts major uptrend at risk

Ahead of Wednesday’s Q3 2026 earnings, Alphabet (GOOGL) faces a critical test of whether surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing can sustain its rapid Google Cloud growth while offsetting mounting concerns over infrastructure spending, free cash flow and profitability.

Alphabet is expected to release its Q3 results after the US market closes on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, with its earnings conference call scheduled for 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

Based on the street’s expectations, there is an underlying divergence: revenue is expected to increase by nearly 25% year-on-year to US$127.92B, but EPS growth is projected at just 5.6% year-on-year to US$3.02.

Highlighting the market’s focus on whether AI infrastructure costs are beginning to dilute underlying earnings growth. EPS comparisons also require care because Alphabet’s Q2 results included unusually large investment-related gains.

Following weakness in AI-linked technology stocks since the start of October, investors are increasingly questioning whether aggressive capital expenditure commitments will generate sufficient returns to justify elevated valuations.

Alphabet’s shares recorded a loss of 6.34% from the start of October through 26 October 2026, reflecting broader weakness in AI-related technology stocks, with juggernaut Nvidia and the US PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index declining by 6.44% and 13.61% respectively (see Fig. 1).