Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Preview: Cloud and AI Drive Growth

Advertising is Alphabet's main revenue source, making up 74% of Q1 2025 revenue. Google Search revenue grew 10% to $50.7 billion, and YouTube ads rose 10% to $8.9 billion, though Search ad growth slowed to single digits for the first time since mid-2023. Analysts expect ad revenue growth to slow further, with Q2 growth projected at around 10.6%-10.8%.

AI Overviews in Google Search, which generate summaries, now reach 1.5 billion users monthly and have increased commercial queries. While early revenue from this is small, it has big potential, with user numbers possibly hitting 4 billion by Q3. YouTube is also using AI to improve shopping, content discovery, and ad targeting. However, competition and economic challenges may limit ad budgets.

Google Cloud is growing fast, with Q1 2025 revenue up 28% to $12.3 billion, driven by demand for AI and enterprise solutions. Q2 revenue is expected to reach $12.9 billion, a 25%-28% increase. Operating margins improved to 17.8% from 9.4% last year. Partnerships, like OpenAI using Google Cloud for ChatGPT, are boosting its growth and positioning it as a key driver for Alphabet.