The USDCHF pair has strengthened noticeably in recent days. This week, the exchange rate rose by 1.3%, and since the beginning of the current month it has gained more than 3.3%. This move has been driven mainly by a combination of a stronger dollar and a weaker Swiss franc, which came under pressure following the Swiss National Bank’s statement.

On the US side, the key factor was the FOMC’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged in the 3.5–3.75% range, as well as Kevin Warsh’s first press conference as Chair of the Federal Reserve. Warsh strongly emphasized that the Fed’s priority remains price stability, meaning the fight against inflation. Investors interpreted this message as a signal that the US central bank could return to rate hikes sooner if incoming data confirm persistent price pressures.

As a result, expectations for a more restrictive monetary policy in the United States increased. The market began pricing in the possibility of a rate hike within the next six weeks as a scenario close to a 50% probability. This supported the dollar, especially against lower-yielding currencies such as the Swiss franc.