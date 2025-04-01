Euro Zone Inflation Drops to 4-month low, DAX index Rises as rate cut bets intensify

The short-term outlook for inflation is highly uncertain. US tariffs could lower eurozone inflation by reducing exports and slowing economic growth. These tariffs also increase the supply of goods in the eurozone as the US makes it harder to access their market. However, if the European Commission retaliates, it could push inflation higher since these measures act like a domestic tax that consumers will partly bear.

Last year in March, ECB President Lagarde hinted at potential rate cuts, saying, “we will know a little more in April and a lot more in June.” This year, by April, she’ll have much more clarity on US tariffs on European goods and the EU’s planned response, which will be discussed at the April ECB meeting. This will play a big role in deciding future interest rates.

One concern is that the job market is still very tight, with unemployment hitting a record low of 6.1% in February, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday. For now, today’s lower-than-expected inflation supports the case for another rate cut to bring rates closer to neutral.

Markets are now pricing in around an 82% chance of a 25 bps rate cut at the ECB meeting on April 17.

ECB Interest Rate Expectations