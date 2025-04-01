Brent Oil price analysis: volatility ahead as oil breaks above 100-day MA

Oil prices are also facing downward pressure as OPEC + began unwinding production cuts by adding about 138,000 barrels per day to the group's supply. It does seem that markets are at somewhat of a stalemate as secondary tariffs on Venezuela, Iran and Russia support prices while tariff concerns weigh on prices.

This leaves Oil like many assets in a precarious position ahead of ‘liberation day’ tariff announcements and the upcoming OPEC + meeting.

The market is keeping an eye on the OPEC+ meeting on April 5, where they’ll review their plans. According to sources, OPEC+ is expected to go ahead with increasing oil production by 135,000 barrels per day in May, just like they did for April.