Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps on renewed safe-haven demand

With the market having time to digest Moody’s report from Friday, investor confidence has made way for renewed safe-haven demand, ultimately benefiting precious metal pricing.

Cited at $36 trillion by Moody’s, the outstanding budget deficit has proven a cause for concern for American investors, with weakness in public finances weighing negatively on the dollar and US bond markets.

In the face of this, Trump continues to seek congressional approval of his proposed “big, beautiful” tax bill, representing the latest Trump administration proposal. With seemingly no end to radical policy changes, markets are understandably somewhat mixed about the future of the US economy, with traditional safe-haven assets reporting increased inflows.